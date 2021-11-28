Boris has 'sold out the north with dementia tax and Northern Power lie', Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner claims during visit to Blackpool

Speaking at her party's North West Conference yesterday, the Ashton under Lyne MP accused the Prime Minister of failing to deliver after it was announced last week that the eastern leg of HS2 between the Midlands and Leeds would be cut, while a promised Northern Powerhouse Rail link between Leeds and Manchester would run partly on existing tracks.

The Government defended the plans, saying they would provide faster journeys and more train capacity.

In a speech, Ms Rayner called the plans a “disgraceful sell-out”, and the Northern Powerhouse itself “a lie”.

“We’ve got the jobs of the future right here in the North but our transport links are still stuck in the last century,” she said.

There was also outrage across the political spectrum last week over the news that a planned cap on social care costs would be less generous than expected.

MPs criticised the change to the £86,000 cap to only include individual payments, and not the contributions of local authorities, because it will cost poorer recipients more in assets than the wealthy.

Downing Street initially declined to say whether the reforms would fulfil a Tory pledge at the last general election to guarantee “nobody needing care should be forced to sell their home to pay for it”.

Angela Rayner speaking during a Labour conference in Blackpool on Saturday, November 27, 2021 (Picture: Dan Martino for The Gazette)

But Mr Johnson apparently downgraded the commitment last week, telling his Cabinet “no-one will be forced to sell a home they or their spouse is living in as it will not be counted as an asset”, according to No 10’s account of the meeting.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman insisted the policy was the “correct approach” when asked if the remark was an admission some may have to sell their homes to pay for care.

But Ms Rayner said the reforms, dubbed a “working class dementia tax” by Labour, are equivalent to “robbing Ashton to protect Ashford” and “hammering Hyde to help out Henley”.

“It will force pensioners in the North and pensioners on the lowest incomes and with the least wealth to sell their homes. And ministers are doing this to protect millionaires in their mansions in London and the South East,” she said.

Angela Rayner poses inside the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Saturday, November 27, 2021 (Picture: Dan Martino for The Gazette)

“This con will hammer people living in houses worth less than £186,000. There are 107 constituencies in the north of England where the average house price is less than £186,000. There are zero in London and the South East.

“So let’s call this what it is. This is an inheritance tax on the North. This is an inheritance tax on the poorest pensioners to protect the wealth of millionaires.”

And speaking to The Gazette, Ms Rayner said: "We are trying to hold the Government to account.

"People across the North West are really angry they thought he would deliver and he hasn't.

"Boris Johnson has lied to the people of the North East and West just like he lied about Brexit.

"He isn't fit for purpose as a Prime Minister."

She said the government was also ignoring communities across Lancashire and the small cities and towns of the North struggling with rail infrastructure that is still “stuck in the last century”.

A Government spokesperson said: “Our £96 billion investment into the railways of the north and Midlands is an ambitious and deliverable plan to transform journeys and bring benefits 10 years sooner than under previous plans.

“Sticking dogmatically to previous plans would see passengers waiting decades for change, and condemn many communities to no improvements at all.

“Instead, we are delivering Northern Powerhouse Rail, which will see high-speed services running from Manchester to Leeds in around 33 minutes, from Liverpool to Manchester in around 35 minutes, double capacity to Leeds and more than treble capacity to Liverpool. We’ve also committed £200 million to look at the most effective way to run HS2 trains to Leeds and start work on a new West Yorkshire metro system.

“This record investment will bring communities of all sizes across the North and Midlands closer together, create jobs and genuinely rebalance opportunity across this country.”