Borough MPs vote on party lines on day of Brexit drama in parliament

The borough's MPs voted along party lines on Brexit during a day of nail-biting political drama in the House of Commons.

There were no local rebels as the Government sought on Wednesday to block a bill brought by Labour's Yvette Cooper to force ministers to extend article 50 if the alternative was a no-deal departure from the European Union (EU).

Other news: Caring siblings are recognised for being proud mum's stars



Labour MPs Lisa Nandy, Yvonne Fovargue and Jo Platt representing Wigan, Makerfield and Leigh respectively all voted in favour of the bill, which eventually passed by just one vote.

They voted in favour of the legislation at every stage, including the business motion to proceed with the bill which scraped through by a single vote as well.

They also supported Hilary Benn's amendment to allow more indicative votes on Brexit on Monday.

This eventually failed after the vote resulted in a tie, leading to the Speaker John Bercow casting the decisive vote against it in line with parliamentary precedence.

Bolton West's Conservative MP Chris Green, whose constituency includes Atherton, voted against the bill and cast votes of no at every stage, including in the business motion and against the Benn amendment.