Members of the Boxing for Better CIC have received new equipment – including new gloves and weights – that will help them hone their ring-craft.

Ward councillors from Abram have provided the boost through Brighter Borough funding: a Wigan Council scheme to help community projects.

Boxing for Better CIC celebrate receiving their new equipment

Coun Nazia Rehman, cabinet portfolio holder for finance, resources and transformation, said: “Providing opportunities for young people is always so important across our communities and Boxing for Better is a fantastic organisation providing specialist classes and training.

“I and my ward colleagues, Couns Martyn Smethurst and Eunice Smethurst, are delighted to be able to support them as this is exactly what Brighter Borough funding is for.”

The equipment includes brightly coloured boxing gloves that provide an alternative to the traditional red.

Boxing for Better chief executive Dave Morris said: “We welcome this donation as having new equipment like this will help to encourage more young people to take up boxing.

“It is very encouraging that more and more girls are starting to take up boxing and the other activities run through the club and we hope to that more can join.”

Brighter Borough is a pot of money given to each ward councillor to invest in community projects, initiatives and groups which have a positive effect on the people who live in their ward.

Football and rugby kits, sporting equipment, street art and family fun days are just some of the projects the money can fund.

Individual requests for support can be sent to your local ward councillors.”