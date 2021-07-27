Burnham urges young to get involved in politics

Andy Burnham

The city-region’s first citizen spoke to the National Citizenship Service, which works in the borough, about getting the voices of the younger generation heard through social and political activism.

Young people on the NCS Summer Programme 2021 listened to Mr Burnham speak and then enjoyed a question-and-answer session with him.

He encouraged the participants not to be intimidated by politics, to get involved with issues that matter to them and to make their voices count.

He said: “You might feel cynical about politics and politicians. But your voice can change things, if you find the right issue and speak to it in the right way.

“If you know in your heart that something is wrong or that there is a better way to get something done, speak passionately about it, because your voice matters.

“You might not see now, sitting where you are today, how you get to a position where you can influence on a much bigger scale.

“Don’t let that for one second stop you thinking big about your life.

“Overcome those feelings of imposter syndrome if you have them, and don’t allow people to tell you or to make you feel that you should not be here.

“No matter who you are or where you come from, you can really make an impact if you speak from experience.”