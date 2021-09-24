By-election called for Wigan Council seat held by Lord Peter Smith for 43 years

Voters in the Leigh West ward will go to the polls on Thursday, October 14 to choose their next councillor.

Labour’s Lord Smith was elected to the seat in 1978 and remained in the post until his death last month.

Lord Peter Smith

With local elections not due to be held until May, a by-election has now been called to appoint a new councillor to the ward.

Hoping to retain the seat for Labour is candidate Samantha Brown.

She will face Conservative James Geddes, Leigh West independent Jayson Hargreaves and Liberal Democrat Sharron Honey.

Whoever wins will have big shoes to fill as they take the role held by Lord Smith.

He was born and bred in Leigh and dedicated more than four decades to representing residents through Wigan Council.

His work included playing a key role in the development of Leigh Sports Village.

Lord Smith was also leader of Wigan Council for 27 years, until he stepped down in 2018.

Anyone in Leigh West wishing to vote, who is not already registered, should apply online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote before Tuesday, September 28.