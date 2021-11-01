Candidates revealed in upcoming by-election for seat on Wigan Council

A by-election is being held in Bryn for a seat on Wigan Council after the resignation of independent councillor Steve Jones.

Hoping to become the ward's new representative are: David Burley (Liberal Democrats), Gareth Fairhurst (independent), Samuel Flemming (Labour), Paul Martin (Conservative) and James Richardson (independent).

The by-election will be held later this month

The election will be held on Thursday, November 25 and anyone wishing to vote, who is not already registered, can apply here before midnight on Tuesday, November 9.

Coun Jones had considered quitting his post in July, but changed his mind after support from people living in his ward.

But it was then revealed someone had challenged his decision to stay and threatened to take legal action against the council, so he had to resign.