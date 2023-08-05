It is when an authority compiles a list of people to be avoided or distrusted as they are deemed unacceptable to those making the list.

In normal circumstances, those who are blacklisted do not know why they have been excluded from work or have essential services denied to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trades union movement is quite right in opposing the practice and values of blacklisting.

Bolton West MP Chris Green

No one should be excluded from work or basic services because the authorities, government or employers do not like their right wing libertarian or left wing socialist values.

In a healthy society, we would all know this and understand that we, and especially politicians, should oppose blacklisting just as the trade union movement does.

Unfortunately, the modern Labour Party have ditched their roots and have morphed into a political fringe for woke activists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You do not ditch your values because you have a chance to do down an opponent because that means you never really held those values in the first place.

Should someone be blacklisted and kicked out of work or have essential services denied them just because they take an unfashionable view on Net Zero or the European Union?

When it comes to Nigel Farage and the NatWest Bank, the Labour Party are enthusiasts for blacklisting.

The Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt were both quick to oppose the actions of NatWest in denying Mr Farage a bank account but Labour spokesmen were keen on dismissing all concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said that it was a decision for the bank. Effectively, Labour are saying that if you are vocal in wanting to leave the EU or you believe that there are massive costs and problems with Net Zero then it is fine for a bank to kick you out.

Labour were not concerned when the head of NatWest dined with a BBC journalist who just happened to then have the material to publish a story on this blacklisting of a prominent political commentator.

It is extraordinary that NatWest would break client confidentiality and that the BBC would run with the story but it is shocking that Labour could see nothing wrong with it.

What ever the minutiae of the details, the fact that the head of NatWest and the head of Coutts Bank have both had to resign in disgrace tells you that they were in the wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Alison Rose was even defended by the Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who complained that the £5 million a year CEO of one of Britain’s biggest corporations was being bullied…

When Labour bailed out the banks in 2008, after being in charge of the British economy for more than 10 years, they tied themselves in with corporate interest.