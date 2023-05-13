Chris Green MP: ​King's coronation was a day of rich history and tradition

The celebrations at the Windsor garden party where joyous and were a tremendous way to mark the end of such a significant occasion in the rich heritage of our constitutional monarchy.

The more stately parade and carriage ride, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, was a dignified beginning to the sacred ceremony of the coronation itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So many events need to be carefully built up to and then unwound from and the crowning ceremony of Charles and Camilla needed the best of both. Upon the death of the monarch the successor immediately ascends to the throne but the coronation is still a necessary event.

Bolton West MP Chris Green

Whilst we have a clear line of succession now it has not always been the case.

Previously, many would have claims to the throne so the death of a monarch would trigger rivals to stake their claim to kingship with as much political, diplomatic and military support as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have left the violence of succession long behind us so that the death of one monarch is followed immediately by the recognition and accession of the successor – the King is dead long live the King.

In 1952, when King George VI died Princess Elizabeth, on a royal tour of Kenya, immediately became Queen.

Just as then, the line of succession is clear and Prince Charles immediately became King on the death of his mother.

The Accession Council of privy councillors quickly formally proclaimed Charles as King and plans were begun for the coronation ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Charles has many cultural interests which were introduced into many parts of the coronation process and ceremony.

I particularly enjoyed the imagery of the Green Man that was used on the invitations to the coronation.

Whilst mostly known for being a popular name for pubs and occasionally mistaken for a pagan figure, the Green Man is a Christian symbol which was frequently carved into ancient churches.

King Charles commissioned numerous pieces of music played in the coronation ceremony and it was remarkable just how well the modern and new was blended with the old and familiar. I suspect that many advisors were employed to refine and blend the ideas to make such a splendid occasion work so well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the qualities that Conservatism brings is the maintenance of our rich history and tradition whilst allowing it to slowly evolve to serve our needs and satisfy our tastes.

It is a check on constitutional reform which could so easily consign our rich tapestry of life to the history books.