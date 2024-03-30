Chris Green MP: Labour brewing a recipe for disaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is even more surprising that the person putting Lady Thatcher into the debate is the Labour shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves MP.
It is almost shocking that, rather than disparaging her, the Labour economics champion is using the former Conservative Prime Minister as a role model for how she would lead and the context of what she believes the United Kingdom needs.
When so little is known about what Labour’s ambition for the country is after the General Election, assuming they scrape over the line, it is odd that they have chosen Margaret Thatcher as their source of inspiration.
Sir Keir Starmer was the most loyal member of Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet but has been seen to dramatically shift to the right to follow Tony Blair only to now channel their team’s inner Thatcherism.
My concern is not so much that Labour may pursue a healthy political agenda but that no one really knows what they stand for.
Far left, far right, centrist, libertarian or authoritarian could all mark any future Labour government a dreadful dysfunctional mix.
If we look at their policy agenda, we are no better informed of a future Labour government.
They have ditched their £28bn a year green investment plan for wind turbines and solar panels but not for a good reason.
Much of that money would go to manufacturers in China who will produce those products in factories powered by lignite coal power stations but this is not why they have cancelled their plan.
They have done it because spending money is all about taxation and debt.
They cannot create the productivity gains they want overnight but they will start spend, spend, spending immediately.
Therefore, it is about taxes and its deferred version of debt which is just another way of saying taxes you will be paying for at a later date.
We know that many workers want and need a pay rise – not just public sector workers but private sector workers too.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.