​Having already secured the Triple Lock for pensioners, the Chancellor again cut employee National Insurance contributions.

This tax on jobs is a burden to families so the Chancellor is demonstrating that he is doing all that he can for as many people as possible even in tough times.

His measures were so popular that the shadow Chancellor could barely find anything to criticise. Her deputy was asked on Newsnight when “you’re backing all of today’s Budget” and when “you’ve got identical fiscal rules, how does Labour’s economic policy differ from the Conservatives?”

Bolton West MP Chris Green

Of course, Labour are very different to the Conservatives. We are in Government and are making the difficult decisions that can be seen and judged. They are terrified of announcing any policy on anything or the costs that will go with it.

They call for an election every day and yet cannot say how they will improve the NHS; whether a single nurse or doctor will get a pay rise; or whether there is going to be any capital investment into hospitals.

Under this Conservative Government, a new health hub is being built in the heart of my constituency which will house two GP surgeries and numerous other medical practitioners as we work to cut waiting lists and get people the treatment that they need.

My constituents will be served by a new multi-million pound operating theatre complex and we will welcome a new medical professional training institute to educate and prepare the next generation of health practitioners – we will be training local people in health care rather than denuding health systems from around the world.

Following the Covid-19 lockdowns and the Russian invasion of Ukraine which triggered the spike in the cost of energy, we have been going through a tough time.

Labour blame everything on policy failure but have not announced any policies that they will stick to at the General Election.

There is a vacuum where Labour’s vision for our economy and public services should be. They have just ditched their one idea which was for a £28 billion green industrial revolution. They would ramp up to spend so much of your money a year in their schemes but never tell you from where the money comes.

This vacuum on every policy area cannot be because they have not planned, they have not schemed, for what they would do if they won.

Could we have imagined that Tony Blair or Jeremy Corbyn would have left so much uncertainty?

The only certainties are that Labour will ramp up the taxes, they are taking you for granted and will not be honest and tell you what they will do.

No wonder George Galloway MP swept Labour aside at the Rochdale by election.

Labour are triumphant in the opinion polls yet they could not hold on to one of their safest seats.