​Sometimes, as happened last week, the questioner illuminates the rifts within his own political party far more than he lays down a principled argument or cause he actually believes in.

Labour currently has a split personality and moral nature. They increasingly present themselves as a born again Blairite political force as we approach the General Election but they still depend upon the Corbynista socialists for their campaigners, councillors and many of their Members of Parliament.

If Keir Starmer were to become Prime Minister, would he govern as the Corbyn loyalist that he was or the Blairite that he now presents himself as?

Bolton West MP Chris Green

Many of his appointments have a Blairite façade but, even with a good majority, the socialists will hold the balance of power.

During PMQs, a Labour MP, Tahir Ali, accused the British Prime Minister of personally having “the blood of thousands of innocent people on his hands” over the appalling ongoing conflict in Gaza.

He clearly buys into the imperial idea that Britain should rule the world and that, perhaps by force of arms, we should lay down the law on other countries and regions.

The USA and regional powers have far more local influence than the British but Labour MPs want the Blairite neo Con/Liberal Interventionist agenda where the British Prime Minister gets into bed with the US President and slavishly follows his agenda.

Labour MPs increasingly look back to the era when Labour took us into an awful occupation of Iraq and Afghanistan as golden.

The problem that Sir Keir Starmer faced, when hearing the question, was how to react. To have a Labour MP publicly side with the people of Gaza and against Israel seems to be intolerable for a leader who is doing his best to stand for nothing. No one has any idea what he would actually do as Prime Minister.

Well, we do know how it would pan out. Just as Tahir Ali MP shared his scripted and grovelling apology we know that Sir Keir Starmer will have his values on the script handed to him only after the election.

To further demonstrate what a mixed bag Labour MPs currently are, Kate Osamor MP stepped forward to sign the Holocaust Education Trust Book of Commitment and then immediately compared the deaths of six million Jews in the Holocaust with the conflict in Gaza.

To be fair, Sir Keir Starmer has been robust on the anti-Semitism that had grown in the Labour Party in recent years and he does genuinely have zero tolerance of its manifestation.

There has been much work to do after the EHRC said that there were serious failings within Labour over anti-Semitism.

The EHRC put Labour as the only political party, other than the BNP, to have been found guilty over what is now described as ‘institutional racism’.