The local authority achieved a level two of the Carer Confident award, a scheme run by Carers UK, after receiving an impressive score of 96 per cent from the judging panel.Leading the way, Wigan is the first council in the North West to pick up the award and is one of only three across the country to achieve the accolade.Coun Keith Cunliffe, deputy leader of the council, said: “Nurturing an environment where our employees who also have caring responsibilities can be celebrated and embraced is incredibly important to us here at Wigan Council.“We know that carers have a wealth of transferrable skills from their own life experiences and it’s wonderful to have been recognised for building an environment where carers can bring their whole selves – and the talents they have - to the workplace.”The Carer Confident benchmarking scheme identifies how supportive and inclusive an employer is for staff who are also carers.How well the employer recognises, respects and supports carers into and during employment is also taken into account.