Plans to convert a snooker hall vacant for 10 years into a shared house – known as an HMO – for 46 people on the edge of Wigan town centre have been submitted.

HJK Construction has tabled the proposal for the building on Powell Street, which was previously Central Labour Club and then Rileys snooker club.

The planning application is for a 23-bedroom HMO (house of multiple occupation), in addition to two self-contained studio apartments, along with a second-floor extension, the creation of a roof terrace and a replacement fire escape, plus the removal of a shop front.

Already, there are 26 objections to the proposal on Wigan Council’s planning portal.

One said: “I strongly object to this proposal. There are already too many HMOs in Wigan and residents are seeing the negative impact of these every day and it is unfair.

“It will put an even bigger strain on our local services and the local people will suffer because of this.”

Another said: “How on earth can it even be considered to having this number of people sharing a building as a home on the corner of an already busy junction.”

A third person said: “The proposal represents severe overdevelopment and is completely unsuitable for this location. Housing up to 46 people in one building will cause noise, disturbance and parking pressures that harm neighbouring residents and businesses.

"The area around Wigan town centre is already saturated with HMOs, leading to an unbalanced community with a transient population. Adding another large HMO will worsen this problem and go against Wigan Council's aim to maintain sustainable, mixed neighbourhoods.”

The site has already had several planning consents for conversion into an HMO.

The last one was in 2021, when approval was granted for a 20-bedroom facility with communal facilities, two self-contained apartments and one five-bed flat, along with an upper-floor extension and roof terrace.

Professional services firm WSP, in a design and access statement, say previous approvals show there is a “long-standing acceptance of the proposal and the principle of development is wholly established”.

It adds: “It will deliver a high-quality house. HMOs are an incredibly important aspect of the housing market and provide much-needed entry-level accommodation to a range of individuals.”