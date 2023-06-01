News you can trust since 1853
Aerial pictures show how quickly the skyline of a Wigan community is changing

These exclusive eye-in-the-sky pictures show that it’s all systems go as far as house-building is concerned in one Wigan suburb.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Pictures taken from a drone camera belonging to reader Brian King show work well under way to create new accommodation in Worsley Mesnes.

One part is a 169-home estate that has been named The Seasons, and will consist of two, three and four-bedroom homes, which will be available for sale and affordable rent, courtesy of national homebuilder Keepmoat and Jigsaw Homes Group.

New homes are popping up all over Worsley MesnesNew homes are popping up all over Worsley Mesnes
The development will create new shops and green open spaces, and all the homes will include enhanced insulation as well as energy-efficient designs for a lifetime, to help keep energy bills as low as possible.

This includes dual control heating to regulate the temperature both upstairs and downstairs, and properties will be available to purchase with advanced energy-saving features, including innovative energy-efficient boilers, high standard insulation and high-performance double-glazing windows.

Homes under construction on the site of the former Victoria Labour Club in Worsley MesnesHomes under construction on the site of the former Victoria Labour Club in Worsley Mesnes
