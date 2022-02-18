The multi-storey was due to shut eventually as demolition work gets under way to make room for the new £170m Galleries25 project featuring all manner of leisure, hospitality, retail and accommodation features.

But there were not plans to close it so soon, with the whole scheme planned to take place over three years.

The shopping centre and Wigan market will remain open as usual.

The Galleries and market hall is set to be demolished and replaced with new facilities over the next three years

Alternative town centre carparks can be found on the council’s website www.wigan.gov.uk/carparking

The nearest car parks are Water Street multi-storey, Mona Street car park and Harrogate Street car park. Parking on these council carparks is currently free at weekends.

Paul Barton, director for environment at Wigan Council, said: “We’ve taken the swift decision to close the Galleries car park due to an increase in dangerous anti-social behaviour on site, in particular on the first level which was used by members of the public.

“We’d encourage people to use an alternative town centre car park and to continue to support our local town centre and local traders. Our free parking at weekends offer remains in place.”

The Galleries car park