Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bid to turn a former Wigan optician’s practice into a new pub has granted permission at the second time of asking.

Councillors on the town’s licensing sub-committee had turned down the application for a new premises licence for The Colliery on Downall Green Road, Bryn, seven months ago after nearby residents voiced objections.

But when Julie Duffy appeared before the committee for the second time, the sub-committee approved the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The buildings in Downall Green Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield which could now be converted into a pub, subject to certain conditions imposed by planners

Ms Duffy, who also runs The Cotton Mill pub in Ashton town centre, must now adhere to some stringent conditions while running the new pub and will also need to acquire planning permission for the new hostelry.

They stipulate that communicatiion between Wigan council’s Central Watch and other licensed premises by way of phone or radio links shall be provided at the premises and kept in good working order at all times.

Every incident of crime or disorder on the premises shall be reported via text/pager or radio link to Central Watch by the designated premises supervisor or a nominated member of staff.

The premises must also operate an effective CCTV system which is to be maintained in good working order at all times the premises are open for business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Duffy has to ensure that the CCTV is operated in accordance with the latest Information Commissions Officers’ guidance and is compliant with the relevant provisions of the Data Protection Act 1998.

There must be at least one member of trained staff at the premises during operating hours able to provide viewable copies of CCTV footage on request to the police or authorised local authority officers as soon as is reasonably practicable, the conditions say.

In addition, Ms Duffy will have a written policy in relation to drugs which will include search, seizure and disposal of drugs and weapons. Staff will be provided with training on the policy, including drug awareness.

Licensing consultant Karl Barry, representing Ms Duffy, told the panel chaired by Coun Kevin Anderson: “We believe that these premises will be an asset to the community and will contribute to the regeneration of the area, and provide employment to local people who will earn the living wage.”

None of the objectors was present at the latest hearing.