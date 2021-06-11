Calls for speed limit to be cut on busy Wigan road

Campaigners have called for the speed limit to be slashed on a busy and dangerous main road.

Councillors want to see a reduction in the speed limit on Chorley Road Worthington, from 60mph to 40mph.

The call comes after a number of fatalities on the stretch in recent years, which lies near to Worthington Lake Care Home.

Chorley Road, Worthington, where campaigners want to see the speed limit reduced

Coun Laura Flynn, who represents Aspull New Springs Whelley on Wigan Council, said: “The road currently has the national speed limit of 60mph.

“It’s a road where there are quite a lot of concealed entrances and there’s a residential home for elderly residents and there’s a hotel which is used by lots of people.

“We’re looking at reducing the speed limit to 40mph.

“I’ve made enquiries for it to be looked at and the council have said they will look at doing a community speed survey.”

Fellow ward coun Chris Ready said: “There have been a few fatalities over the years.

“There’s roads nearby which are 40mph and it needs doing as it’s quite fast.

“It’s quite a busy and open road and most people are driving 50mph at least.

“This may be below the speed limit but especially in times of extreme weather and when it gets frosty, this is dangerous.

“There are residential parts of the road also.”

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet member for transport at Wigan Council, said Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) will be carrying out a speeding survey on the

road.

This will take readings 24 hours a day for a full week.

He said: “The safety of our residents is very important to us and we are committed to investigate and take appropriate action to reduce the number of road traffic casualties occurring.

“We are in the early stages of working with Transport for Greater Manchester (TFGM) to undertake a speeding survey on Chorley Road.

“Once this gets under way the TFGM survey will take readings 24 hours a day for a full week.”

He added: “This data will then be reviewed and if it is determined that there is a problem with speeding, we will explore ways this can be resolved.”