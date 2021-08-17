Cash available for Wigan community safety projects

Coun Kevin Anderson

A first round of applications - with allocations of up to £2,000 available – is now open and runs until October 3, with a further round of funding available in November.

To qualify, groups should demonstrate how they will increase or promote community safety within the local community and have a positive long-term impact.

They should also be able to offer evidence to support the need for the project and show how it helps to prevent anti-social behaviour and reduce crime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities, said: “Our community groups play a vitally important role in bringing people together and making positive changes for us all.

“This £70,000 Community Safety Fund will give those groups the opportunity to obtain the resources they need to launch projects that are capable of making our borough a safer place to live and work.

“It also represents a key part of Wigan Council’s aspiration to improve services by working in partnership with all community groups to deliver the kind of help and support that our residents want.”

One group that has already been working with the council on its bid for £2,000 in funding is Shakerley Community Partnership. The Deal for Communities Team has been working closely with Shakerley Community Centre after concerns were raised about anti-social behaviour in the area.

The Community Safety Fund is an opportunity for the centre to receive funding that would support diversionary activities. The centre is hoping to offer activities such as karate and boxing that will engage with children and young people in the area.

If funding is approved, then the activities will take place at the end of the summer.

Coun Kevin Anderson, cabinet portfolio holder for Police, Crime and Civil Contingencies, said: “The safety of our residents and reduction of ASB is a top priority here at Wigan Council and the contribution that our community groups can make towards this is invaluable.

“This funding and the projects it can support have the potential to make a real difference to the lives of our residents. There are already a lot of groups out there with some fantastic ideas for how to tackle ASB at a grassroots level. Please get in touch, tell us how you would like to spend the money and outline what the positive outcomes are.”

To apply for the Community Safety Fund visit: https://www.wigan.gov.uk/Council/The-Deal/Deal-Communities/Funding/index.aspx