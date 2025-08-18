A much-loved Wigan puppeteer, best known for bringing Hacker T Dog to the world, has been permanently etched into the borough’s history after being presented with a Believe Star today (Monday August 18).

Hindley-born Phil Fletcher has created and operated scores of puppet characters since launching his own company at the age of 11.

But it’s his prominent presenting roles and chaotic interviews with film stars and celebrities, as the voice of the loveable Hacker, that have captured the hearts of people all over the country.

From September, Hacker will present the iconic Blue Peter programme – a show he’s regularly appeared on as a guest – continuing to bring entertainment to a whole new generation of children.

Hacker T Dog and Phil Fletcher celebrate their star in the town hall atrium

Leader of Wigan Council, David Molyneux MBE, said: “This star on Believe Square will stand as a lasting tribute to Phil’s creativity, humour and role as an ambassador for Wigan Borough.

“Phil’s pride in Hindley and Wigan shines through in everything he does.

“He’s never forgotten his roots, and he’s always spoken fondly of the borough that shaped him. That’s why today’s ceremony is so special – because we’re not just celebrating a career, we’re celebrating one of our own.

“Hacker and Phil have made us laugh, but most of all they have made us proud.”

Family, friends and fans gathered in Believe Square for Hacker T Dog and Phil Fletcher's Walk of Fame star cefremony

Phil Fletcher said: “I’m so proud to receive my very own Believe Star here in Wigan! It means the world to be recognised in my home town, and it was even more special to celebrate with my family and friends by my side.

“Their support has always kept me going, and sharing this moment with them made it unforgettable.”

Launched in 2012, Believe Stars are the highest accolade awarded to Wigan Borough residents for their success and roles as ambassadors for the borough.

Past recipients include actor Sir Ian McKellen, Lioness Ella Toone, Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson, heart specialist Dr Nayyar Naqvi and charities Joining Jack and Joseph’s Goal.

The stars are on display at Believe Square in Wigan town centre and at Civic Square in Leigh.

Nominations for Believe Stars can be made online: wigan.gov.uk/BoroughAwards