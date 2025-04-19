Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dwindling amount of burial space at an historic church near Wigan has prompted it to lodge a planning application to extend its graveyard.

Christ Church at Parbold is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and custodians are finding that there isn’t much room left for further interments.

So it has requested permission from West Lancashire District Council to change some spare land it owns in the grounds into land for burial plots.

The change of use application states: “The proposal is for the change of use of a vacant plot of land north of the church and current churchyard, with the intent to extend the graveyard capacity.

Christ Church on Parbold Hill is fast running out of burial space

"The immediate surrounding land of the church is currently used as burial ground.

"The current church graveyard is now rapidly reaching the limit of its capacity. It is therefore proposed that addional plots, approximately 40, can be obtained by using spare land, owned by the church, and consecrated in 2019.

"The area requires proper and repaired fencing to be in keeping with the current official burial ground. Suitable access paths are already in place from the existing graveyard, so no further works are required for access.

"The proposed site area is located approximately 77m north from the church, therefore there will be no physical impact on the structure of the listed building.

"Furthermore, the proposed use as a burial ground requires no new structures, so will have no visual impact on the setting and context of the listed building.

"The fencing will be repaired to match the existing and where new secons are required will be made to match the existing.

"In summary, the proposal to reuse a vacant plot of land to extend the current burial ground capacity has a neutral impact on the listed building.”

Ward councillors have until May 9 to raise any issues that might require the application goes before the planning committee. If no objections are forthcoming, the decision will be delegated to the Assistant Director of Planning and Regulatory Services.

The Grade II listed church on Parbold Hill was built in 1875, having been funded by Ellen Ann Robinson Morris in memory of her mother. The church replaced a small 14th-century chapel known as the Douglas Chapel.

Among its features are a pulpit dating back to 1648 and 18th century font.