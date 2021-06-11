Controversial borough housing plans set to get go-ahead

Planning officers have recommended 71 new homes for approval, despite objections from neighbours.

Bellway Homes wants to build the houses on land off Bankfield Road, at Parr Bridge industrial estate, Mosley Common.

The plans are for two, three and four-bedroom properties at the site, which had been used for many years for vehicle storage, maintenance and repair by Ryder Ltd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site at Bankfield Road where Bellway Homes wants to build 71 new houses

The area more recently has been used for HGV MOT testing. In September 2020, this plot became vacant and Ryder no longer wishes to operate from it.

The site also houses two industrial buildings which are in poor condition. It is adjoined by agricultural fields which have planning permission to be developed for 154 homes, to be brought forward by Bellway.

A total of 15 objections were made by residents to the plans for housing.

They raised concerns about the loss of the employment land, increased traffic and congestion and flooding.

Other objections include the proposed access arrangements, road safety, impact on residential amenity from the proposed layout, pollution and a lack of consultation.

A lack of infrastructure to support the development, reduced quantum of affordable housing and noise and disturbance during construction have also been cited amongst the fears.

Such was the concern, that a request was made by the three ward councillors that the application be determined by committee.

But in a report, Wigan Council officers disagreed and recommended the planning committee grant planning approval conditionally.

In the report they said: “The proposed development has been assessed with regard to local and national planning policy, together with other material planning considerations and the representations received on the application.

“Although the development entails the loss of some employment land, officers are satisfied that it has been demonstrated that there is no reasonable prospect of the site being reused or redeveloped for employment purposes; the proposal is therefore acceptable in principle.

“A thorough assessment of the proposal has confirmed that it is acceptable in terms of its impact on highways and transport, amenity, the environment, and visual impact.

“On that basis, the scheme is considered to clearly comply with the Development Plan when considered as a

whole.”

The council report added: “Financial contributions will be secured through the signing of a section 106 legal agreement to provide off-site highway improvements to mitigate traffic congestion.”