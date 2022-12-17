News you can trust since 1853
Controversial drive-through plans brought back just TWO weeks after being withdrawn

Plans for two new drive-throughs and business units in Wigan have re-emerged – just over two weeks after being withdrawn.

By George Lythgoe
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Eden Asset Management has amended plans for a drive-through coffee shop and drive-through restaurant at Hindley Green Business Park to include 17 units, rather than the original 18.

The original Leigh Road proposal raised numerous objections from members of the public and Hindley Green councillor John Vickers.

Hindley Green Business Park
They said the area already had too much traffic because of the business park and this proposal would lead to litter, vandalism and increase obesity issues.

Nippon Electric Glass Fibre UK is based at the site and has HGVs coming and going – something Coun Vickers said is “causing significant disruption”.

“The location of the site in the application has historically been used in the processing of asbestos,” he wrote in the planning portal online.

“Part of the buildings have already been demolished, yet there appears to be no asbestos survey in the documents online.

“Before any decision is made, an invasive asbestos survey known as an asbestos refurbishment or demolition survey should be undertaken to ensure that suitable and sufficient assessment has been made for the proposed demolition/development.”

This development – almost identical to the last plan – would create a potential 40 jobs and includes 143 car parking spaces and 22 electric car charging points.

A planning statement said: “The scheme will clearly deliver beneficial sustainable development that should be granted planning permission and it will not result in any adverse impacts that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of its approval.”

The proposals will need to be considered by Wigan Council.

