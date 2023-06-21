Newly-elected Tyldesley and Mosley Common representative Coun James Fish owes Wigan council £1,237.36.

The Independent Network councillor, who bagged a seat at the all-out council elections in May, said: “Not everyone can afford immediate bills.

“I have had residents asking about arrears and I say that I have the same issues.”

Independent Network councillor for Tyldesley and Mosley Common, James Fish.

A Freedom of Information request (FOI) submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) revealed that the last payment the councillor made was on October 15, 2022.

Coun Fish said he has struggled with a build-up of payments from past years, but has vowed to get straight with the town hall.

A payment plan will see his debt cleared by October 2023, he added.

“This is because there is a cost of living crisis, but it needs to be paid in the 12-month period,” he said. Now there is a plan in place to get this paid.

“There are arrears to pay in the next six months. By October this year it will be paid up.

“This is due to an accumulation historically. The majority of that money is from previous years.

“When you put yourself up for election you are in the public eye and there is nothing to hide.”

The LDRS submitted the FOI to Wigan council asking the names of local politicians behind on their council tax bill. Coun Fish was the only name on the list.

“Obviously, certain bills take priority,” he added. “With the cost of living crisis you keep hearing that every penny matters, that is because not everyone can afford immediate bills.

“It can really build up [historic debt]. I have had residents asking about arrears and I say that I have the same issues, and I tell them to just explain the situation to the council and they will understand.

“Everyone is in the same situation. I have probably had about 10 residents contact me about their council tax bills since the election.

“Those people are just the ones that want to admit that they are struggling. I think in the 1980s and 1990s it was more embarrassing to be in debt, but now it is the norm.

“The choice many people face is – do you pay your mortgage, your bills, or council tax?

"This just shows that I am not out of touch with reality and I understand what people in Wigan are going through.”

Back in March, council tax for all Wiganers was raised by 4.99 per cent in order to try and reduce the deficit created by the cost of living crisis, the budget meeting at Wigan Town Hall was told.