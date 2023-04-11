Councillor's call for action as needles and syringes are found under Wigan bridge
A councillor has spoken out after discarded hypodermic needles and syringes were found under a bridge.
Wigan Central representative George Davies has called for action to tidy the land underneath Central Parkway.
He said: “Discarded needles and syringes are extremely dangerous and will cause injury and infection. Also remember they are a danger to wildlife and domestic pets. This dangerous act must stop.”
Standing for Wigan Central in the local elections are: George Davies (Lab), Mark Frith (Con), Lawrence Hunt (Lab), Michael McLoughlin (Lab) and Brian Whitney (Lib).