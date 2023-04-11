News you can trust since 1853
Councillor's call for action as needles and syringes are found under Wigan bridge

A councillor has spoken out after discarded hypodermic needles and syringes were found under a bridge.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 11th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Wigan Central representative George Davies has called for action to tidy the land underneath Central Parkway.

He said: “Discarded needles and syringes are extremely dangerous and will cause injury and infection. Also remember they are a danger to wildlife and domestic pets. This dangerous act must stop.”

Coun George Davies next to drugs paraphernalia near Tesco Extra, off Central Park Way, WiganCoun George Davies next to drugs paraphernalia near Tesco Extra, off Central Park Way, Wigan
Standing for Wigan Central in the local elections are: George Davies (Lab), Mark Frith (Con), Lawrence Hunt (Lab), Michael McLoughlin (Lab) and Brian Whitney (Lib).

Some of the discarded itemsSome of the discarded items
Wigan