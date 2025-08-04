A disabled Wigan man’s regular trips to a special needs centre have become a “nightmare ordeal” since a shake-up in council transport for the disabled means that what used to be a round-trip of less than an hour now takes three times longer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wheelchair user Ian Hurst enjoys his precious three visits a week to the My Life hub at Leigh Sports Village where he enjoys a variety of activities.

Until early in July, his routine would involve getting up at 7am to be collected by Dave Molloy in a vehicle paid for by the local authority at around 8.15am and then be taken to the sports village from his home in Ince with perhaps one other passenger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his LSV session he would be picked up shortly before 3pm and be home by 3.30pm at the latest.

Ian Hurst and his dad Michael who are far from happy about Wigan Council's new disabled transport arrangements

But now the 36-year-old, who has cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus, is collected at 7.30am (meaning a much earlier getting-up time) by a minibus which then proceeds to collect other special needs customers from various points of the borough and arrive at the sports village at 9am.

At the end of a session, it is a repeat of the journey in reverse, meaning it is taking THREE HOURS for him to get from Ince to Leigh and back.

The minibuses are from the Driven door-to-door transport scheme, and Ian says that he has found the long journeys extremely uncomfortable, especially as there have been some very hot days when the air conditioning hasn’t been used and no windows wound down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I feel like a caged animal that wants to be set free. It’s horrible being trapped in those buses for so long without ventilation.

"Three hours of your day just to get from Ince to Leigh and back is ridiculous.

"There’s a lady who gets on the minibus before me one of the days so she is stuck in it for even longer than I am.”

Ian’s dad Michael said: “We complained to Wigan Council about the new arrangements but they said 90 minutes for a journey was within the legal guidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But trips to Leigh Sports Village are becoming a nightmare ordeal because of this.

"One day they didn’t have a blue minibus so they sent a gold one which they said couldn’t turn round in our street so I had to push Ian into the next street which was embarrassing. Now they want us to do that every time, no matter what vehicle is coming for us.

"What’s that going to be like when it’s winter, dark and wet?

"This is affecting both our physical and mental health.”

Joanne Willmott, director for social care and transformation at Wigan Council, said: “As a Council we spend approximately £2million a year on transport for individuals within our adult social care service. We are committed to providing transport services that are appropriate, efficient and reliable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of that offer, local charity Driven have recently taken on responsibility for this route in Leigh, supporting their work to provide transport and reduce social isolation across our borough.

“We will be reaching out to Mr Hurst to discuss his concerns.”