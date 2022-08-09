Thermocill is working alongside the local authority and now has a team trained up to install the product, which sits on windowsills to help energy efficiency.

In October, Wigan Council committed to fitting Thermocill products in 2,000 of its homes to support tenants in saving money, while helping it reach its ambition of achieving net-zero by 2038.

Dave Lyon, Paul Barton, a careworker from a setting with Thermocill, Keith Rimmer and Coun Gambles.

Jobs will be created as training programmes will roll out over the coming months to employ people to fit the device.

Coun Paul Prescott said: “We’re pleased that we’re one of the leading councils in supporting Thermocill and that we are providing residents in the borough with the opportunity to learn how to fit the windowsill and gain employment.

“Protecting our environment is really important to us here at Wigan council and we have ambitious climate targets to reach.

"We’re excited to see what happens as our partnership continues to grow.”

When properties owned by Wigan Council become vacant, Thermocill will be fitted as part of the refurbishment work which is carried out before new tenants move in.

Coun Susan Gambles said: “As we know energy prices are rising at an alarming rate and we need to do what we can to help reduce energy bills.

“This innovative product can be fitted quickly with very little disruption to the occupants, which is an added bonus, making a big change with little inconvenience.”

How does Thermocill work?

The device is a window board made from 100 per cent recycled nylon.

It keeps rooms warmer for longer, reduces energy bills, improves air quality and helps to reduce carbon emissions.

It requires no maintenance or input from the householder and is fitted beneath any window sill located above a radiator.

It is designed to direct the air from the radiator up and against the window panes creating a curtain of warm air in front of the glazing.

This both reduces the amount of cold air entering the property and warm air escaping through the windows.