Almost £100,000 has been pledged for improvements to a beauty spot on the outskirts of Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandwiched between Appley Bridge, Wrightington and Parbold, Fairy Glen is a hugely popular destination for walkers and wildlife lovers, but at times, the relatively small site does come under pressure due to the sheer number of visitors going for walks and sight-seeing its waterfall at once.

In fact during the pandemic West Lancs Council had to issue warnings for people to stay away and at some points it was closed completely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it has also been a victim of its own success with tramping feet causing some of the paths through the glen to turn to quagmire.

A view of Fairy Glen

Now it has become one of five projects to which West Lancashire Borough Council's Policy & Resources Committee has agreed to allocate £360,898 of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding, following a round of public consultation.

Of that £95,000 will be allocated to environmental improvements at Fairy Glen. The local authority says these investments – which also include cash for new equipment at the Helmsdale play area in Skelmersdale and the Skelmersdale Heritage Trail and Pond Link Path at Tawd Valley Park – “will enhance community spaces, improve safety and promote local heritage and environmental sustainability.”

Coun Gareth Dowling, Deputy Leader of the Council and lead member for Planning and Community Safety, said: “These projects will make a real difference to residents across the borough by providing better play facilities for children, improving vital infrastructure, or preserving our cherished green spaces. We look forward to seeing these improvements come to life over the next few years.”