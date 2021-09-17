Family history society raises money for local archives helpdesk

The donation was made by the Leigh Family History Society after more than three years of fund-raising which saw the society host a range of events.

The money will aid the helpdesk which operates alongside Archives: Wigan and Leigh, which opened to the public in June and is housed in the newly renovated Leigh Town Hall. The town hall project was funded by the National Heritage Lottery Fund.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities and culture at Wigan Council said: “The Leigh Family History Society has made a really generous donation to the volunteer-run helpdesk which is assisting people trace back their family history through generations.

Representatives from the Wigan archive help-desk with the cheque received from the Leigh Family History Society

“This extra funding will be hugely appreciated by all and it will allow the team to continue to improve their service, which is now operating as part of Wigan Council’s fantastic new archive facilities.”

The cheque was presented by Madelaine Kirk, chair of Liverpool and South West Lancashire Family History Group and Glenys McClellan, secretary of Leigh Family History Society.

The family history helpdesk has been operating since 2007 and expanded its operating hours when it moved to be part of the Wigan and Leigh Archives facilities.

The Leigh Family History Society is a member group of the Liverpool and SW Lancashire Family History Society.

Coun Ready added: “The helpdesk is a fantastic resource for Leigh and Wigan residents looking to trace their family tree. This small group of volunteers have helped so many to explore their heritage and understand their roots in the Borough and beyond.

“I would recommend getting in touch with the team if you are curious about where your family came from.”

The helpdesk is being run remotely and residents are encouraged to get in touch with their enquiry at [email protected]