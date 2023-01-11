These are the trigger points for many people in a community on the Wigan-Salford border, and now objectors claim a new housing estate with 350 homes will “make lives miserable”.

A Salford councillor, Bob Clarke, has stated that this latest "trailblazing” masterplan from Peel L&P, which would sit opposite the RHS Bridgewater, is not wanted by Boothstown residents.

The plan from the developer is to create energy efficient homes off Leigh Road on a site they are calling Alder Carr.

Artist impression of what the new 350-home development off Leigh Road, Salford could look like

According to Richard O’Brien, design director for Northstone (the house-builder), the homes will have the capability of being 90 to 95 per cent energy-efficient, meaning a severely reduced electricity bill for these gasless homes.

But Coun Clarke believes that another 350 is too much for an area already “full up”.

“People are furious to be honest,” he said. “People are moving out of Boothstown as they can’t get into schools and doctors.

Another imagined view of the proposed estate

“I can’t even get people living next door to schools to get into them – they are being sent all over Salford. This will add to that problem.

“The residents are totally against it. They are [planning on] concreting an open space.

“The traffic on Leigh Road is a problem as well. There are going to be at least another 600 cars every morning stopping at these traffic lights.

“It can take 45 minutes to get from Boothstown to Junction 13 of the M60 at peak times. People are moving out of the area because of this already.

“We’re full up here. We have to remember that this is an outline plan; it might not even look like that when it is brought to the planning committee.

“This is just pie in the sky and the people don’t want it.”

Coun Clarke said he has been asking around in the community about this plan and received no positive responses so far. He believes that if there was a plan to build another school and doctor’s surgery plus a bypass, residents may be more amenable.

The development, which looks to provide a 50 per cent affordable housing provision, would also look to improve local junctions. It comes as Peel L&P bosses are already aware of the current problems on the roads so intend to ease traffic in the area with these works.

They have also suggested that the neighbourhood will benefit from ‘a network of open spaces and footpaths rich in biodiversity with tree-lined streets’ as well as community green spaces, children’s play parks, ponds, and fitness trails. A new scenic wetland route will be created along Shaw Brook has also been promised.

Annabel Baker, Peel L&P’s associate director for development planning, said: “We have been discussing the capacity of local services including schools and GPs with the local authority and will be making financial contributions to offset any impact of the development at east of Boothstown. The details will be provided as part of any future planning application and will include land for a primary school as part of proposals for land at Hazelhurst Farm.

“We are aware that J13 of the M60 is an area of congestion and have been developing solutions with the various transport bodies so that additional traffic generated by the development will not make this issue worse.”

Coun Clarke did also reference the 1,100 home development in Mosley Common down the road from this site, also proposed by Peel L&P, which he believes would add more stress to the already overpopulated road network surrounding the East Lancs Road. This stretch of road connects Wigan to Salford and Manchester and is very busy at peak times – the source of many objections to the Mosley Common plan.

Both of these sites are earmarked for Greater Manchester’s Places for Everyone plan – which sets out how each borough should be developed to meet local need for new homes, jobs and sustainable growth. Coun Clarke is hoping that the review of this plan – currently underway – would see the removal of both these sites, which lay on opposite sides of the Wigan-Salford border.

The 350-home proposal would be subject to a planning application that Peel L&P expect to submit in the next few months.