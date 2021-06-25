Flats plan at long-vacant former borough eatery

A long-vacant former restaurant could be converted into flats, if a planned transformation goes ahead.

Applicant Maria Sadiq has put forward proposals to Wigan Council planners to create five flats at the building in Railway Road in Leigh

The ground floor restaurant business ceased to operate some time ago, it is understood around 15 years, and the property has remained empty since.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former restaurant in Railway Road

Developers did submit a planning application in 2013 for the change of the use of the unit to a children’s day nursery, but this was withdrawn.

Under the new plans, an outdoor area and cycle storage is also included while a toilet block in the back yard would be demolished.

In a planning and heritage statement on behalf of the applicant, agent Bramhall Town Planning Ltd said: “The application seeks the minor demolition of a structure in the backyard, the change of use and full planning permission for the delivery of five, one-bedroom flats with associated external infrastructure.

“The site comprises a mixed-use property of former restaurant ground floor and ancillary staff rooms and storage rooms to the other floors that comprise a basement, ground floor (first and second floors).

“The ground floor restaurant business ceased to operate some time ago, it is understood around 15 years and the property has remained vacant since.

“The online database does list a planning application submission in 2013 for the change of use of the property to a children’s day nursery, this was withdrawn however.”

The application said there is no existing parking on the site and it will not be possible to produce any as part of the plans. A bin storage will also be provided.

Urging the council to grant planning permission, the application went on to say: “In conclusion this change of use application seeks permission to deliver a comprehensive refurbishment of the site into five, one-bedroom flats, an outdoor amenity area, and secure and weatherproof bicycle storage area.

“Without the right type of housing further pressure will be placed on house prices, people will be forced to move further away from the area and new investment and growth could be stifled.

“New residential development has a critical role to play in all aspects of social, economic and environmental needs of the area and as demonstrated this development will contribute to all.

“The economic benefits of this development are more important than ever as towns seek to recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic, thus particularly with the opportunity for new residents to contribute to enhanced patronage of the local services and shops when local centres are facing alternative competition pressures from online retailers too.

It added: “The economic benefits should not therefore be overlooked. “