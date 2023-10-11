Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Cook Street plot was previously home to Squirrels Children’s Day Nursery, which was graded “inadequate” by the education watchdog only earlier this year.

Applicant Dr Krishnan Satkunam has been granted permission by Wigan town hall planners to build two one-bed homes, as well as a four-bedroom property in what was in a previous existence a church building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leigh nursery closed down earlier this year due to a lack of staff, shortly before Ofsted inspectors visited the premises in March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Squirrels Children’s Day Nursery, Cook Street, Leigh

A string of “inadequate” ratings from the regulator meant that bosses failed to meet a number of requirements set out following previous inspections.

In February 2021, inspectors said “a child was left alone, unsupervised, in the nursery garden, out of sight and hearing of staff for approximately six minutes.”

Inspections followed in in August 2022 and March 2023. The nursery was deemed to be “inadequate” in all inspection categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The outside area has not been risk assessed or maintained in a way which ensures that it continues to be suitable for play and learning,” a report read.

“Some equipment is weathered, unclean or in disrepair. There are a number of water-gathering containers, which would be accessible to children and pose a risk of harm. Additionally, there is still no safe area for babies to play, as previously required.