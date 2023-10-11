News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester

Former failing Wigan borough nursery where 'child was left outside alone' to become flats

A former nursery site – closed following a damning Ofsted inspection – will be turned into flats.
By George Lythgoe
Published 11th Oct 2023, 07:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 07:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Cook Street plot was previously home to Squirrels Children’s Day Nursery, which was graded “inadequate” by the education watchdog only earlier this year.

Applicant Dr Krishnan Satkunam has been granted permission by Wigan town hall planners to build two one-bed homes, as well as a four-bedroom property in what was in a previous existence a church building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Leigh nursery closed down earlier this year due to a lack of staff, shortly before Ofsted inspectors visited the premises in March.

The former Squirrels Children’s Day Nursery, Cook Street, LeighThe former Squirrels Children’s Day Nursery, Cook Street, Leigh
The former Squirrels Children’s Day Nursery, Cook Street, Leigh
Most Popular
Read More
Thousands of safeguarding concerns about vulnerable adults in Wigan

A string of “inadequate” ratings from the regulator meant that bosses failed to meet a number of requirements set out following previous inspections.

In February 2021, inspectors said “a child was left alone, unsupervised, in the nursery garden, out of sight and hearing of staff for approximately six minutes.”

Inspections followed in in August 2022 and March 2023. The nursery was deemed to be “inadequate” in all inspection categories.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The outside area has not been risk assessed or maintained in a way which ensures that it continues to be suitable for play and learning,” a report read.

“Some equipment is weathered, unclean or in disrepair. There are a number of water-gathering containers, which would be accessible to children and pose a risk of harm. Additionally, there is still no safe area for babies to play, as previously required.

“The provider’s representative fails to demonstrate an ability to implement an effective safeguarding policy and procedure.”

Related topics:WiganOfstedLeigh