A former mayor of Wigan, long-serving councillor and honorary alderman has died at the age of 76.

Tributes have been paid following the death of John O’Brien, who was described as a “tireless public servant” and “a man of substance and principle”.

Mr O’Brien, a life-long member of the Labour party, was elected to Wigan Council in 2001 and represented residents in Leigh South until his resignation in May last year.

He served as mayor of Wigan in 2007-08, meeting people across the borough and further afield as the borough’s first citizen with his wife Hazel at his side as mayoress.

Coun John O'Brien during his mayoral year when the acclaimed American author Bill Bryson dropped into Wigan

In 2019-20, Mr O’Brien was appointed as chairman of Greater Manchester Joint Health Scrutiny Committee, overseeing meetings addressing significant health service matters.

In recognition of his services to the council, he was made an honorary alderman in November.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Leigh and Atherton Constituency Labour Party paid tribute to Mr O’Brien, describing him as a “familiar and influential figure in local government” with a “dry sense of humour, direct manner and blunt honesty”.

Leigh and Atherton MP Jo Platt with former councillor John O'Brien

They said: “He attended civic functions across the borough with humility and heart, representing Wigan with grace and an unwavering commitment to public service.

“Behind the scenes, John was equally dedicated. A life-long supporter of the Labour Party, he took an active role in maintaining its internal structure and integrity. He was a quiet powerhouse of organisation and insight. Working not for recognition, but because he believed in the values of community, fairness and support to his colleagues.

"Even after stepping down from elected office in 2024, his contributions were far from forgotten. Later that year, in recognition of his decades of service, he was appointed honorary alderman of the borough, an honour richly deserved.

“John O’Brien was a man of substance and principle. He gave his time, energy and heart to public service, and Wigan is stronger for his efforts. He will be missed not only as a councillor, but as a mentor, a character, and a friend to many.

“He leaves behind a legacy of integrity, hard work and unwavering commitment to the community he so dearly loved.”

Tributes were also paid by Leigh and Atherton MP Jo Platt, who said: “I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Alderman John O’Brien, former councillor for Leigh South and chair of the GMCA Health Scrutiny Committee.

“John was a tireless public servant with a passion for his home town of Leigh, a sharp mind for business and a deep commitment to the people he served.

“John was never afraid to challenge when it mattered, which was always driven by principle and compassion. Above all, he carried an enduring love for his late wife Hazel, who was never far from his thoughts. A true friend and champion of his community – he will be greatly missed.”

Mr O’Brien died on Friday, May 16. A funeral will be held at 2pm on Friday, June 20 at Leigh Parish Church, followed by committal at Howe Bridge Crematorium.