Proposals to turn a former bank into a home for 11 people have been branded as “inappropriate” and “inhumane” by objectors.

A planning application has been submitted to Wigan Council to change the use of the vacant NatWest branch on Gerard Street, Ashton, which closed two years ago.

It would be a cafe-bar on the ground floor and a house of multiple occupation (HMO) with six bedrooms for 11 people over the first and second floors.

Two letters of objection have already been submitted to the council regarding the application, with concerns raised about the number of people who would be living in the HMO.

The former NatWest building on Gerard Street, Ashton

One person wrote: “Cafe/bar no issues. The use of floors one and two should restricted to two self-contained flats if they use the side for parking spots. The idea of six bedrooms/11 people in those two floors is inhumane. Where will they park their cars or other forms of transport?”

Another person wrote: “This building is in a conservation area. It is right it is brought back into use but an 11-bed HMO is inappropriate in this area. I worked in this building for many years and the upstairs area is small and not suited to this. It was at one time a bank manager’s apartment and one or two apartments with parking at the side is appropriate. An 11-bed bed HMO is not.”

The application states external alterations would need to be made to the building, such as new windows, rooflights and a door, while there would be a seating area at the front. Six parking spaces for bicycles would also be created.

The cafe-bar would be open from 9.30am to 1am and there would be six full-time employees and 10 part-time.

The building is in Ashton’s conservation area, so the council published details of the application on the Public Notice Portal.

It has been vacant since NatWest moved out in June 2023, after the firm decided to shut 43 outlets across the UK due to the rise in digital banking and the lack of footfall in branches.

The council is currently running a consultation on the planning application, with a decision expected to be made by September 8.