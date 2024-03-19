Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A flagship cultural programme, including a new exhibition, will be at the centre of plans that will also see a re-emergence of the local authority’s coat of arms and motto, Progress with Unity.

Wigan borough was formed in April 1974, as a result of the Local Government Act in 1972, bringing together a host of local government districts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Metropolitan Borough Council came into being in April 1974

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A heritage exhibition – Forward, Together – will tell the story of the last 50 years with a series of events linked to the anniversary scheduled throughout 2024.

Coun David Molyneux MBE, Leader of Wigan Council, said: “The formation of this borough is, of course, an important part of our shared history and it provides an opportunity to reflect on the last 50 years.

“In preparation for the anniversary, through the work of our teams to reconnect with our traditional crest and banner the ‘Progress with Unity’ message is as relevant today as it was then.

“It represents what we’re trying to achieve as Wigan borough; recognising that we have districts, communities and neighbourhoods with their own unique identities but that we’re proud of what has been achieved together and will continue to work in partnership in the future.”

Members of Ince Council meet for the last time in 1974 before becoming part of Wigan Metropolitan Borough Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over recent months, the local authority has consulted with its public and community sector partners about the future of service delivery in the borough, in particular around tackling inequality.

Progress with Unity emerged as a shared vision, with the council re-affirming its commitment to work alongside its communities.

From May, residents will start to see a modern re-working of the borough’s coat or arms, which incorporates elements of the borough’s pre-existing districts, on the council’s website and digital channels.

Meanwhile, commemorative items will be available in the borough’s cultural venues and the council’s events schedule – such as the Our Town Awards, Believe Sports Awards and Proms in the Park – will incorporate the anniversary with special references to the borough’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special star event, recognising the prominent figures who have been awarded Believe Stars, is also scheduled.

Forward, Together will be hosted at the Archives: Wigan and Leigh in Leigh Town Hall, celebrating the people, places and communities that have shaped the character of the borough since its formation.

The exhibition, which will be in place until September, has been curated alongside students from Wigan and Leigh College, using the extensive photographic archive.

Coun Molyneux added: “Our cultural heritage has always been important to us but this year hands us a unique opportunity to reflect on its significance and how those messages resonate today and for our future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re a very proud borough with an exciting future, we’re looking forward to delivering this project and hope many residents and organisations can get involved.”