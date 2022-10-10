Gym, tanning salon and restaurants planned for next phase of retail development in Wigan borough

Parr Bridge in Tyldesley – which already contains a drive-through Starbucks, a Lidl and a nursery – still has more to come with this latest planning application to Wigan Council.

Site owners Flexdane Ltd already had plans approved for the third phase of development, but wanted to change what the retail units would host. They now seek permission for a gym, two retail units, three food outlets and a tanning salon.

The Parr Bridge site

There are already 154 homes currently under construction just off the Mosley Common Road site.

“Now known as Parr Bridge, the site is effectively split into two parts, the residential element to south and east which was purchased and currently being built by Bellway Homes and the commercial element to the north and west,” a planning statement said.

“Work on the residential element of the site is well under way and following agreement of the reserved matters by the planning authority for phases one and two of the commercial element, the children’s day nursery as well as a discount food store have been completed and, more recently, a drive-through coffee shop.”

Flexdane Ltd are currently looking for businesses to come to the commercial development which they say is “the heart of this new up and coming area”.

Plans for the site

They want this retail park, which is just a stone’s throw away from the Leigh guided busway, to provide amenities for this growing area.