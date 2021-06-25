Health and wellbeing centre set to be latest addition to borough site

A health and wellbeing centre has been drawn up as part of the continued expansion of a major borough development site.

Applicant and owners of the Parr Bridge site, on Mosley Common Road in Tyldesley, Flexdane Ltd, has submitted a planning application to Wigan Council for the building.

Plans would see the erection of a two-storey structure which will be built by the applicants and occupied as a GP surgery on the first storey and for NHS community uses on the ground floor.

Drawing of what the plans could look like

The application reads: “The ground floor of the building will include a number of consultation and treatment rooms as well as two large group meeting rooms, waiting areas, reception and other ancillary facilities.

“The first floor will accommodate the general practitioners’ surgery, again with a number of consultation rooms, treatment rooms and ancillary rooms for staff and training purposes.

“The development will have a total of 26 car parking spaces, three of which will be designed to disability standards, and four of which will include EV charging points.

“There will also be a dedicated ambulance bay which provides immediate access to the building. Additionally, four cycle hoops will be installed close to the building, providing eight spaces.”

It is anticipated around 4,000 patients will be registered in the centre. The application went on to say that there is a “compelling need” for a health and wellbeing centre, describing it as the “final piece of the jigsaw” in the regeneration of the Parr Bridge site.

It said: “Negotiations with the local healthy authority have progressed since the original outline application.

“It has now become very apparent that there is a compelling need for a health and wellbeing centre in this location, and one that would have a greater floor area than the outline consent permits.”

It added: “This planning application proposed a health and community use that represents the final piece of the jigsaw in the regeneration of Parr Bridge from a noisy and dusty waste recycling site, to a new community centre.”

The proposals form phase three of the redevelopment of the former Maxilead Metals scrapyard. This was a large waste recycling and metal processing business, within a number of industrial and warehousing units with yards and parking.

In May 2018 the site was granted outline planning permission for residential development which included 154 homes. The remainder of it was approved for retail, cafe and restaurant, children’s day nursery and a medical centre and GP surgery use.

This allowed the scrap metal business to be relocate to Chanters Industrial Estate.

Now known as Parr Bridge, the site is effectively split into two parts, the residential element which was purchased and currently being built by Bellway Homes and the commercial part. Work on the residential side of the site is well under way , while phases one and two of the commercial element, have been completed. More recently, a drive-through coffee shop is currently under construction.