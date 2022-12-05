The Barn at Morley’s Hall in Astley will have the current stables – which are “in a perilous state” – demolished and replaced with a function room alongside a 51-space car park.

Outdoor works include a wildflower meadow, hedging and landscaping to “benefit the native birds”. The Grade II listed building will be retained and refurbished by the applicant Mr Tonge, bringing it back into use.

An artist's impression of the finished venue

The Morley’s Lane site is set on the green belt, but the enhancement of the heritage asset through the replacement of poor quality additions and improving the landscaping of the site surroundings is deemed by the developer as a positive that outweighs this.

The building already trades as a wedding venue and this application would see that regularised alongside the creation of the bar and other smaller works done on the inside of the hall. The developer wants to feature the historic aspects of the venue within their design for those visiting to enjoy, the planning statement stated.

“Morley’s Hall Barn is grade II listed and is located adjacent to Morley Hall which is grade II* and a scheduled ancient monument and is moated,” the statement added. “The barn itself dates from approximately early to mid-19th century with 20th century additions and alterations particularly to the interior.

“The former threshing barn is brick construction in English garden wall bond and is four bays over two storeys. The barn features impressive and significantly large timber king post trusses which adds significant weight to its large size.

