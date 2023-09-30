Hundreds of alleys across Wigan could remain closed for another three years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alley gates have been installed in hundreds of locations since 2017 in a bid to improve security and tackle the anti-social behaviour that was making life a misery for residents.

They are situated all over the borough, from Swan Meadow Road in Poolstock to Holden Road in Leigh, and from Scot Lane in Newtown to Bryn Road in Ashton.

Alley gates between Dicconson Street and Trafalgar Road, Swinley

The closure orders lasted for three years and were renewed in 2020, but are now coming to an end for the second time.

As a result, Wigan Council is looking into extending the 322 gating orders for a further three years in the areas where residents want them to continue.

People living in properties where alley gates have been installed are being asked for their views on whether the alleys should remain closed or be reopened.

Coun Paul Prescott, the council’s cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport, said: “We have had alley gates in places across the borough for a number of years to improve local security and to help reduce the causes of anti-social behaviour.

“In 2017, the legislation enabling these closures became Public Space Protection Orders. The PSPOs must be reviewed every three years so we are currently asking for residents to give us their views, especially if they live on a street with these gates.