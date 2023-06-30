IN PICTURES: The Mayor of Wigan welcomes new British citizens to the borough
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson was joined by Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Martin Ainscough at the latest British Citizenship ceremony to be held at Wigan Town Hall.
By Charles Graham
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST
Several people from different parts of the world made an oath of allegiance and a pledge, meaning they promise to respect the rights, freedoms and laws of the UK.
At the end of the ceremony in the atrium, they were each presented with a certificate of British citizenship and a welcome pack.
