A Light Night extravaganza returned to Wigan and dazzled visitors as it lit up a beautiful trail along the Leeds-Liverpool Canal.

There was a fantastic light trail and performances along the canal all the way to Wigan Pier, with artistic displays inside and out.

The historic Pier buildings were lit with large-scale installations from international artist Liz West, where 765 mirrors made of coloured acrylic filled and reflected the location in myriad ways, and columns of light were used to change visitors’ perception of colour.

The event was part of a festival designed to illuminate the winter months with impressive light works and attractions, including creations by local, national and international artists, with input from borough residents.

