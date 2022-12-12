News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Labour accused of ‘cronyism’ after latest Wigan charity appointment

Labour have been accused of cronyism and bias in their “latest political stunt”, according to the Conservatives after a controversial vote.

By George Lythgoe
24 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 12:50pm

The opposition party claim they were left “disappointed” by a decision to appoint Labour’s Coun Laura Flynn as a trustee for the Standish United Charity, a full council meeting heard.

The charity has no Conservative representatives on its board, despite the Standish ward being controlled by the Tories, and the opposition party had hoped to install the Tory councillor for Standish, Ray Whittingham, on the trustee committee.

Hide Ad
Read More
Man denies involvement in the kidnap and murder of Wigan dad Christopher Hughes
Coun Ray Whittingham
Most Popular

But Michael Winstanley, chairman of the Wigan Conservative Federation and former councillor and Wigan mayor, was left fuming by what he considered to be “complete contempt for the people of Standish”.

“I’m not surprised because last year there was a place on the trustee committee and they chose Coun Debbie Parkinson over me,” Coun Whittingham said. “The same has happened again. I have nothing against Coun Flynn as it wasn’t her doing because she was proposed by the cabinet.

Hide Ad

“They talk about cross-party unity, but this is just voting on a charity. It stinks, it is like cronyism.

“I don’t see why councillors should vote on something they know nothing about. I’m sure many of them have never heard of this charity.”

Hide Ad
Coun Laura Flynn

Standish United Charity helps support people in their ward and raise money for grants and schemes in the local area. The Conservatives requested a named vote on the issue and were unable to speak after the decision – something that left them disgruntled.

Hide Ad

But Coun Chris Ready, a Labour member of the cabinet, said: “Coun Flynn will be an excellent trustee of Standish United Charity. She lives in Standish, grew up in Standish, volunteers in Standish and represents residents in the east of Standish on the Council.

“She has previous experience as a charity trustee and is a current school governor; we were very pleased to nominate her.”

Hide Ad

Mr Winstanley said it was “unsurprising” to see this from Labour. “It is quite clear that the best person for this job was Coun Whittingham, who has Standish running through him like a stick of rock”, he stated.

LabourMichael WinstanleyStandishWigan