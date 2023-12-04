A consultation phase of a major Wigan borough development plan closes this month with everyone urged to have their say.

Planning for the Future to 2040 is Wigan Council’s second consultation on its Local Plan; a vision for how the borough can grow and develop, including sites for new homes, jobs and infrastructure.

The deadline for responses is midnight on Monday, December 18, with residents across the borough encouraged to share their feedback.

Wigan Council leasder David Molyneux MBE said: “This ‘options and preferences’ consultation gives residents the chance to comment on the council’s ideas for the future of our borough, and really make their voices heard.

One of the development plan proposals is to bring Metrolink trams to the borough for the first time

“The document is split into seven themes – homes, jobs, town and local centres, transport, places, environment and people – so you can comment on all of it, or just jump to the bit you are interested in and give us your thoughts.

“Please have a look at the plan and have your say, this is about the future of our borough for the next 20 years.”

Proposals include identifying key centres for the borough and how they can be sustainable and thrive, ambitions for the rail network including a new station at Golborne, advocating for Metrolink extensions, ensuring we have the right homes for the future, playing our part to tackle the climate crisis, and much more.

For more information and to take part in the consultation, visit Project • Options and preferences (wigan.gov.uk).