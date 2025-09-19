A new five-year arts and culture masterplan for the borough has been unveiled at Wigan Pier.

Chart-topping band The Lathums were on song to give the The Fire Within – The Forge a spectacular send-off.

Created in partnership with the community, the cultural manifesto will focus on providing opportunities for young people and equipping residents with the right skills to launch careers in the cultural sector.

These objectives are in addition to promoting and hosting a wide range of cultural activities to allow everyone to showcase their creative skills.

The using of the former Way We Were Museum as the launch-pad was not lost on those in attendance.

Back in 2018 it was announced that the long empty but once highly popular tourist attraction was to be brought back to life as a food hall, distillery, events venue and education centre.

Millions were spent refurbishing the buildings until all they need is fitting out for their new purposes, but the project stalled, the local authority took back ownership and now everyone is waiting to see how these iconic premises will be redeployed full-time.

Perhaps the entertainment on show at this one-off event gave some clues, but the focus was on an overall cultural blueprint for the whole borough.

Bedford High School pupils read poetry written following workshops with the Chubby Northerner Tom Stocks

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “The success of the previous Fire Within manifesto is a source of pride and a great credit to our borough.

“It had wide-reaching impacts, changed perceptions of what we’ve got to offer and put Wigan Borough on the map within culture and arts circles.

“We’re very excited about what’s to come for ‘The Fire Within – The Forge’ and the next five years. Its aims will support our Progress With Unity missions; creating opportunities and contributing to flourishing neighbourhoods and communities.”

The Wigan Cultural Partnership hosted a launch event for the manifesto this week at Wigan Pier, featuring borough organisations Curious Minds, Everything Human Rights and Thick Skin Theatre – and a star turn from local chart-toppers The Lathums.

Spirix Dance Collective (formerly WigLe Dance) perform

The band played a couple of hits including How Beautiful Life Can Be, the title-track of their UK No.1 debut album.

Speakers included the Leader of Wigan Council, Councillor David Molyneux MBE, chair of the Wigan Cultural Partnership Derri Burdon of Curious Minds and Lisa Nandy MP, secretary of state for culture, media and sport.

Derri Burdon, chair of the Cultural Partnership, said: "I’m proud that The Forge is the product of genuine partnership and deep listening. It honours Wigan’s resilience and identity, while raising our collective ambition for culture to be a driving force for pride, opportunity and regeneration across the borough, for everybody.”

‘The Fire Within – The Forge’ was approved by the full council earlier this year. Elected members were informed that its previous version had attracted £60m of investment into the borough’s cultural sector, with more than 300,000 residents engaging with its events programme.

The new manifesto will focus on providing cultural education and opportunities for young people; promote mental and physical wellbeing; provide skills and training for the creative industries; invest in local talent and spaces to showcase talent within the borough.