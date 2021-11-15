Libraries across Wigan reopen their doors as staff return after pandemic redeployment

Standish Library is among the centres reopening this week

Most centres opened their doors today and will initially operate on reduced hours, so staff can carry out additional work to ensure they are Covid-safe.

These include: Ashton, Aspull, Atherton, Golborne, Hindley, Ince, Marsh Green, Platt Bridge, Shevington and Standish.

Tyldesley Library has not yet opened as building maintenance work is being carried out, while Lamberhead Green Library remains closed for construction work, with an opening date expected to be confirmed soon. Hope volunteer-run library is under review.

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council's cabinet portfolio holder for culture and communities, said: “We are really excited to welcome residents back to our community libraries.

“They remain an important asset within the borough and I know many people have missed them dearly throughout the pandemic.

“While these libraries will be operating on reduced hours, members will continue to have access to all the services they would do under normal circumstances.”

Community library opening hours will be 10am to 2pm from Monday to Wednesday and 1pm to 5pm on Thursdays and Fridays.

Meanwhile, the central libraries in Wigan and Leigh, which reopened in April on reduced hours, will begin operating on Saturdays from this week. They will be open from 10am to 2pm from Monday to Saturday. However, Saturday will be for library services only and will not include the life centre.