Licence approved for former Wigan village chemist to be turned into a bistro called the Dispensary

The Shevington-based bistro, named The Dispensary, has caused a stir with the neighbours who have concerns they will be subjected to loud noise from customers drinking outside – right next door to their gardens.

This was one of the main areas of concern considering the former pharmacy site is situated right next to a number of houses.

Despite objections being put forward by resident Ken Charnock at the licensing sub-committee, the application was approved.

The former pharmacy on Shevington Lane

After grilling applicant Stephen Stothers with questions, Mr Charnock said: “My main objection is with the outside area, especially during the summer, people will be using their gardens in the area.

“It is going to be the noise from their ‘beer garden’ that will be the problem on top of the traffic noise.

“I do not think it is going to be a suitable area for this.”

Other questions were raised on the matter of bins, outdoor seating and car parking.

Mr Charnock did not think there was enough room to fit the five cars as well as outdoor seating for three to four tables – with a potential maximum of 16 people sitting at those tables.

Mr Stothers assured the objector that he would liaise with residents in the area of his plans – something which Mr Charnock stated should have been done earlier.

A promise was made by the applicant that there would be a 9pm curfew on people eating and drinking outside the restaurant.

Describing the business, a report said: “[It is] a small cafe bistro modelled on a Mediterranean theme with an emphasis of selling breakfasts, high quality sandwiches and small main meals during the day specialising by serving high quality coffees and niche soft drinks.

“In the evening there would be an emphasis on a bistro-style restaurant.

“The market is café/bistro culture that is focused on afternoon and early evening clientele.

“It is the applicant’s intention if successful to offer various world beers and quality wines with the food offering.”

Mr Stothers, of Park Inflatables Ltd, holds a personal licence already issued by Wigan Council.

The application seeks the provision of the following licensable activities:

Recorded Music (Indoors):

Friday – Saturday: 10am until 11.30pm

Supply of Alcohol (On and Off the Premises):

Sunday – Thursday: 11am until 11.30pm

Friday – Saturday: 11am until 11pm

Opening Hours

Sunday – Thursday: 10am until 11pm

Friday – Saturday: 10am until 11.30pm