Will an £11.4m boost for Leigh’s market, high street and Civic Square assuage the long-held belief of some people that the town is a poor relation to its larger neighbour Wigan?

Resentment from more than 50 years ago – before the local government reorganisation that created Greater Manchester – when Leigh had its own council and was its own boss, lingers on.

At the Wigan Council cabinet meeting two weeks ago, major improvements to the Civic Square and Market Place, as well as revamped shop fronts in the town centre, were approved.

The cash is coming from the Government’s newly-badged Local Regeneration Fund, formerly known as the Levelling Up Fund.

David Lister runs Listers Master Butcher

Work will start at the end of this month and already public notice has appeared on the Civic Square detailing how some trees will be removed, to be replaced by others and landscaping.

Stallholders in Leigh Market will be transferred from their current home to temporary accommodation in a car park about 200 yards away from January 2027 for nine months while refurbishment work, including fixing the leaky roof, takes place in the market hall.

Council leader Coun David Molyneux has said that although there will be “inevitable disruption” when the improvement works begin, they will “represent a significant milestone in Leigh’s regeneration project”.

Shopper Barbara Lewis

He said: “Residents are set to see visible progress in our efforts to improve the town centre.”

Deputy leader Coun Keith Cunliffe, who represents the Leigh Central and Higher Folds ward, was equally enthusiastic when he added: “This is a really exciting time for Leigh and there is a lot to look forward to.

“The improvement works will mark the start of Leigh’s regeneration project, and combined with other plans, they will help to make the town a safer and more vibrant place to live, work, visit and shop.”

But what do the stallholders themselves and the people who shop regularly in Leigh town centre think?

Leigh Market

Chris Morris, 36, who manages Gremlin’s Games, a computer games outlet, on Leigh Market, said: “Whether we like it or not, it’s happening. We’ve just got to get on with it. It’s not like we haven't faced adversity before. We have to keep an open mind.”

And he alluded to the £20m of Government cash which is spent in neighbourhoods in other parts of Wigan when he said: “It’s not the full amount, like the £20m that’s being spent elsewhere. Why Wigan Council’s bid for money wasn’t a bit more ambitious, I don’t know.

“If they hadn’t let things deteriorate for so long, we wouldn’t be in this position. It needs a new roof because it’s been neglected.

“It’s the only market in the borough that’s had any traction, but the council has neglected it for 35 years. However, any sort of investment can only be good.”

Kathryn Holt runs Cafe Central

David Lister, 65, runs Listers Master Butcher. He’s been on the market since it was built 36 years ago and his father was a butcher in the previous market, which was where Asda is now.

He said: “The roof leaks and it needs modernising. The council says the market is 85 per cent occupied, but I think it’s more likely to be 50 to 60 per cent.

“Moving to the car park for nine months is an interim measure, but we’re hoping it doesn’t damage the business and our customers remain loyal.

“Wigan market has been revamped three times, while this has been left. I’m worried about what this will cost. My front counter costs £65,000.”

Kathryn Holt, 56, who runs Cafe Central, said: “We are not happy, but it is what it is. We have to put up with it. I’ve been running this stall for 15 years. I don’t think we get a raw deal [from Wigan Council].

“I’m reasonably happy with how we get treated. Hopefully, we are going to come back to a better market. We all have to stay positive, as it’s no good being negative. We have to give our customers positive vibes.”

An artist's impression of how Leigh's Civic Square could look

Dawn Rigby, 55, said: “I’m not happy about the market being closed for that length of time. Takings on the stall I work on have gone down because people go to shops that sell counterfeit products like cigarettes.

“Things have gone downhill since the Covid pandemic. But the retail parks where people can go to shop and park for free don’t help. You go there early in the mornings and the car park is half full already. But you can’t blame people for wanting to shop where they can park for nothing.”

Meanwhile, on Bradshawgate, shopper Barbara Lewis, 70, regularly walks into the town centre from her home in Leigh.

She said: “If you listen to social media, you would think Leigh doesn’t get a fair deal, which I don’t feel strongly about. I live in Leigh, but I was born and bred in Culcheth. But I’ve always shopped in the town.

“If there’s ever any reference to Leigh in the media, it’s always being referred to as being in ‘Wigan’.

“I think people resent it because it used to be a town in its own right and they are worried about losing their identity.”

Alfred Smith, 86, was walking across the Civic Square when he said: “There was once a fine market here, but it’s all gone now. There’s not that comradeship that was about when I was a younger man.

“There used to be market stalls here until 10pm at night, but that was a long time ago.

“They can do all they want to the town centre, but that feeling of neighbourliness has more or less gone.”