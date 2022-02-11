More than 64,000 illicit cigarettes worth £15k seized in shop raid

The 64,000 cigarettes were seized this week at a shop in Leigh, which has not been publicly identified.

A Wigan Council spokesman said that "alarmingly" a large quantity of the items found were counterfeit, i.e. made to look like genuine products.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of cigarettes were found at the shop

The operation was supported by officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh neighbourhood team.

Anyone wishing to report illegal tobacco sellers can contact trading standards on 01942 82746 or [email protected]