Hive Homes has submitted an application for the Phoenix Way site which would be built next to a 325-home development at Ince and contribute to the construction of a M61 link road through Wigan.

The land proposed, described as “scrubland” by the developers, is used recreationally by residents in the area and sits opposite Claire House Surgery in Ince. The majority of the homes would be larger with only 12 two-bedroom dwellings and 85 of them being three bedrooms – the rest would be four-bedroom homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land opposite the GP surgery on Phoenix Way in Wigan.

A total of 25 homes would be sold as affordable housing, a planning statement claimed.

The developers are looking to cash in on the wildlife corridor on the old railway line to the south of the site as they hope to immerse the homes into the green space. The homes would be a stone’s throw away from both the centre of Ince and Amberswood Nature Reserve – the latter of which consists of a series of small lakes, ponds, woodlands and wetlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hive Homes, which has been tasked with setting up to support housing growth across the region by GMCA, has promised to retain as much open public space as possible. Footpaths would also be included throughout the development in order to help maintain its current recreational use, a report stated.

“The proposals provide an opportunity to deliver high quality housing, including much needed affordable housing, on a brownfield site within a sustainable location within an existing urban area,” a planning statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

First look at 101-home development planned for Phoenix Way, Ince

“Furthermore, a significant benefit offered by the proposals is the substantial contribution to the local highway network with the new distributor road roadway incorporated within the scheme proposals which will offer connection to the future Phoenix Way – Seaman Way link road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

This section of link road is part of an infrastructure project which would join Junction 5 of M61 with junction 28 of the M6 through Wigan. It is all part of what used to be called Route 225 aimed at linking the M6 at Orrell with the M61 at Westhoughton, some sections of which have been created or approved already.