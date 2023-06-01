The former home of Heaton’s Bakery in Wigan will make way for a new apartment block for young people at risk of homelessness.

The three-storey tower block will provide 38 homes at an affordable rate for people aged between 16 and 25 – who are deemed at risk of becoming homeless.

An artist's impression of the new foyer

Your Housing Group, who describe the Boundary Street site as a Foyer facility, run numerous other similar social housing developments.

The apartment block will allow young people to live independently, while being close enough to lines of support if needed.

Just a short walk from the heart of the town centre, the property would provide communal and training space "to encourage social interaction and to deliver key training courses to the residents”, according to developers.

Plans include teaching and studio facilities, a training kitchen, a meeting space, breakout space, a laundry room, a residents lounge, an indoor and outdoor gym and recreational space outside.

“Foyers provide quality accommodation with support in accessing learning, training and employment opportunities for young people aged between 16 and 25,” a design and access statement explained.

“They provide opportunities for personal development and other services that enable young people to reconnect with learning, increase their employability, improve their health and wellbeing, and develop leadership potential.

“Staff are always on hand to provide young people with the best chance for them to thrive. YHG Currently has four Foyers across the North West in Wigan, Warrington, St Helens and Chester.

“The proposed new development will replace the current Foyer in Wigan town centre, which has provided a safe and inspiring place to live and learn for more than 500 young people over 20 years.

"As there is growing need this new development will help us to elevate the Foyer’s future.”

Colette Dutton, director of children’s services at the council, said: “We couldn’t be prouder to support a scheme that will provide high-quality accommodation and support for young residents to thrive. The facilities, such as the teaching and studio facilities and training kitchen, will really help people to develop the right skills and experience to live their best life.

“This project has been an excellent example of partnership working and it has been great to see the plans coming together.”

YHG chief executive Jacque Allen added: “We are delighted to have received the support of Wigan Council to move forward with this new foyer facility. We are all very proud of the work the teams do at the foyer schemes and this purpose-built design in a great location will support even more young residents in Wigan and help them to thrive.”

The development was drawn up by John McCall Architects and will replace Coops Foyer, on Chequers Street in Wigan.

Martin Wright, Your Housing Group’s head of supported housing, said: "We've worked in partnership with Wigan Council for many years, providing support at Coops Foyer for young people who are at risk of, or experiencing, homelessness.

"Having the opportunity to move this service to a brand new, state-of-the-art facility near Wigan town centre is really exciting.

"The new development will let us build on everything that we have achieved at Coops Foyer and take our service to the next level for the benefit of our younger residents in the borough."

What will happen to the current foyer once residents have transferred across has yet to be decided.