The town hall has been notified of plans to erect a 50ft-high telecoms mast on a grass verge.

Under legislation introduced by the last government, there is no requirement for IX Wireless Ltd, based in Blackburn, to seek planning approval.

The steel pole will support fibre cables and radio antenna and there will a cabinet housing electronic communications sited on Hillside Avenue, Atherton.

The grass verge on Hillside Avenue, Atherton

A planning statement submitted to Wigan Council’s planning portal by IX says: “Ensuring the wide availability of high-speed gigabit capable broadband is a central part of the government’s national infrastructure strategy.

“Both the government and Ofcom recognise the significant commercial and social benefits to improved telecommunications infrastructure and the government has set a target that at least 85 per cent of the UK will have a gigabit-capable broadband connection available by 2025 and at least 99 per cent by 2030.”